Sublime Recruit Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary

Guttentag will both write and direct the film, which will feature unreleased and rare music from the band. The still-untitled documentary is tentatively scheduled to be released in late 2018.

"I can't wait to hand deliver our story to our fans, Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh told Billboard. "It has been a long-time coming and now there are literally two more generations of fans who never had the opportunity to see us perform, or don't know the whole story. I am excited to work with Bill Guttentag, as I am a big fan of his work as well."

Guttentag said that Sublime has an "ineffable quality that managed to transcend time." He added that that this will enable him to make a film that appeals not only appeal to fans, but to impact "a new generation" of music lovers as well. Read more here.