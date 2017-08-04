The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced

Pete Townshend's acclaimed demos and outtakes collections are being reissued -titled Scoop, Another Scoop, and Scoop 3, respectively. Each of the sets-slated for release on August 18-has been newly remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios.

And lastly, two early Who albums-the singles collection Meaty Beaty Big & Bouncy and the concert classic Live at Leeds-are set for release on October 27 on 180-gram vinyl. Like the "Scoop" reissues, each was remastered at Abbey Road, using the half-speed mastering process. Read more here.