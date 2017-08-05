Andy Grammer and Wife Welcome Daughter Louisiana

Grammer broke the news to fans via social media with the first baby photo and the caption, "LOUISIANA K GRAMMER 'LOUIE' has arrived." the music star wrote.

"So… We're in love." People confirms the little girl arrived on Friday, July 28, at 4:33 am, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length. Check out the first photo here.