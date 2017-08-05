Coldplay Tribute Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Cover

During Coldplay's show on Tuesday night (August 1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, vocalist Chris Martin took a moment to dedicate a cover of Linkin Park's 'Crawling" to the late Chester Bennington, reports LIVE 105.

"Thank you Coldplay. It sounded beautiful," posted Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda on Instagram. Check out some video that has been shared online of the tribute performance here.