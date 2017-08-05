Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake's Father 'Kinda Crazy' Video
08-05-2017
.
Drake

(Radio.com) Dennis Graham, perhaps better known as Drake's father, released his single "Kinda Crazy" back in 2016. Earlier this week, that track finally received a music video.

The clip, which was directed by Nikeisha Andersson, features the elder Graham seated on a white throne, surrounded by dry ice and in the company of a beautiful young woman.

Is father like son? Check out the brand "Kinda Crazy" music video and judge for yourself here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Drake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Drake T-shirts and Posters

More Drake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Drake's Father 'Kinda Crazy' Video

Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video

Drake's Thirsty Thief Returns To His Southern California home

Drake Continues Tribute Tattoos With New One Of Lil Wayne

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album

Drake Not Living Off 'Degrassi' Royalty Checks

Lil Wayne To Host Drake's 'Ballet' Returns To Houston

Drake's Father Is 'The Realest Dude Ever' In New Ad Campaign

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'


More Stories for Drake

Drake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza- Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Guest Appearance- Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film - more

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance- Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him- Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance- more

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

Page Too:
Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Becomes Most-Viewed YouTube Video- Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy's Cause Of Death Revealed- Coldplay Tribute Chester Bennington- Jay-Z- more

Grandmaster Flash's Kid Creole Arrested For Murder- Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats- Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows- Lorde- more

Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders- 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, More- Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film

Motorhead Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'

The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced

Singled Out: Seven Spires' Stay

The Yardbirds Crowdfunding First New Album In 14 Years

Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview

Joe Walsh Rocks Classic Song On The Late Show

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces

Sublime Recruit Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary

Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange

Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist

Garbage Release 'No Horses' Video

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him

• more

Page Too News Stories
Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Becomes Most-Viewed YouTube Video

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy's Cause Of Death Revealed

Jay-Z Remakes 'Friends' With New 'Moonlight' Video

Coldplay Tribute Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Cover

Kesha Announces First Major Tour Since 2013

Which One Direction Member Does Louis Tomlinson Most Trust to Babysit?

Miranda Lambert Joins Little Big Town On Stage

SZA Makes Friends with Woodland Fairy Children in 'Supermodel' Video

Why Did Stephen Colbert Send Tyler the Creator Elizabeth Taylor Films?

Brett Young Releases 'Like I Loved You' Video

Miley Cyrus Shares Sexy Bedroom Selfie

Keith Urban And Lauren Alaina Duet 'We Were Us'

Logic And Lil Yachty Team For Unusual On Stage Collaboration

French Montana And Guests Give 'Unforgettable' Tonight Show Performance

Khalid Releases 'Young Dumb And Broke' Video

Rory Feek Shares Video Of Little Girl Indiana's Summertime Fun

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.