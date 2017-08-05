French Montana And Guests Give 'Unforgettable' Tonight Show Performance

The Moroccan rapper played his new track 'Unforgettable" along with Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and The Triplets Ghetto Kids dance crew from Uganda. The tribal backup dancers filled up the stage with their unison dance moves.

Toward the end, a little girl dancer, "Lil Ashley" joins them. 'Unforgettable" is currently Number Five on Billboard Hot 100. The song is on the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist's new album, Jungle Rules. Watch the performance here.