Khalid Releases 'Young Dumb And Broke' Video

The video features cameos from actors notorious for their roles in memorable high-school based television shows and movies including Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding, Saved By The Bell), Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That) and Kel Mitchell (All That, Good Burger).

The video also features cameos from some of the "Location" singer's musician friends like Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony. Watch "Young Dumb & Broke" and see the full list of cameos here.