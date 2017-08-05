Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Becomes Most-Viewed YouTube Video

Now, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's chart-topping "Despacito" video beat-out Khalifa's short-held title with 2,994,056,666 views and counting. While Justin Bieber's collaboration in the track's remix propelled it to instant fame, it is the original video and single that is seeing the high view numbers, according to Billboard.

Directed by Carlos Perez, the video's rise to YouTube stardom is incredibly impressive since it was only posted this January. To compare, it took Khalifa's video two years to earn the title. Boost Fonsi's numbers even further by watching the original video here.