Amber Rose Addresses 'Ugly' Philadelphia Comments

"Shoutout to everyone in Philly. Shoutout to all the beautiful women in Philly, which I never said you're ugly. I would say I'm ugly before I say anyone else is ugly," she began. "It makes me sad because I go back to my neighborhood, I go back to my city, I show love. For people who I grew up with to say stuff like that, it's like yo, we were cool for my entire life."

"I wanted to be brown skinned, I wanted to be dark skinned, I was the different one in my school. If I went to an all-white school, I would've been different to them as well," she continued. "It would've been a different situation but I was always different and that's what I was saying in the interview. Either way, I was different and people treated me different." Listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose here.