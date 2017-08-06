Avicii Releasing New EP 'Avici' This Week

He has been teasing new music online for the past two weeks, with six hashtags, which five of which are believed to be track titles, according to Billboard. Avicii announced his plans to quit touring last year, partially due to health concerns. Despite his retirement from live performances, he took to social media and his website to explain that creating music is what he feels like he was "born to do."

On the producer's website, he wrote, "Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music.

"Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense - the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do." Check out his post here.