Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise
08-06-2017
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Beyonce is reportedly considering moving into another arena of entertainment with speculation that she is looking at possibly purchasing a stake in the Houston Rockets.

The news comes via a new report in Bloomberg. The music star is a Houston native, and the Rockets owner Les Alexander has put the professional basketball team up for sale.

This wouldn't be a first for the music star's family, as for a time husband JAY-Z was a 1% owner in his hometown team the Brooklyn Nets. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

