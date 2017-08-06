Brooklyn Honors Notorious B.I.G. With Basketball Courts

The recreational site was previously known as Crispus Attucks Playground. The tribute honors a promise Cornegy made to the late rapper's mother, Voletta Wallace--who was his neighbor in Brooklyn years ago.

'We lived in the same building at 226 St. James Place in Brooklyn," Cornegy said earlier this year. 'We lived in 1R and Biggie and his mother lived in 3R. So when he passed his mother made me her director. I promised to keep his name honored." See the new signage and the unveiling (set to the tune of "Juicy") here here.