Gucci Mane Gives Financial Advice In Funny Spoof Ad

In a new Footaction campaign, the "rapper, financial guru, and trap God" gives advice about how to maximize your income and upgrade your lifestyle by taking odd jobs and working all the angles.

He touts his Summer Hustle program, encouraging young people to take jobs driving Uber, telemarketing and offering "brand management services" for a fee. He promises "tried and true recipes for bringing home the bacon in style" and ways to attain "the luxurious lifestyle you deserve." Watch the bonkers ad here.