Julia Michaels Talks Breakup, Stage Fright, New Mini Album
08-06-2017
Julia Michaels

(Radio.com) Julia Michaels is having a breakout year. After writing hit songs for the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, the singer/songwriter now has a pair of massive singles as a solo artist "Issues," and "Uh Huh."

The singer's debut mini-album Nervous System was released late last month, July 28. Michaels recently stopped by 92.3 AMP Radio to discuss her amazing year, and the life events that informed her new music.

"When I write for myself it's solely my story, I don't have to be vague about anything," she said. "Everything on this mini-album is the last couple months of my life. None of these songs were two-years old that I plucked from my catalog and put them on this mini-album, they're brand new."

Like many classic albums, Michaels' new release was inspired by a breakup. "It is seriously what I was going through over the last couple of months and going through my last relationship and why it couldn't work," she explained. "All the things that I loved and all the things that were ultimately our demise."

When asked if she felt closure now that the album was out, she admits to not being sure. "I don't know who actually wins, if it's him because all the songs are about him, and because every time I sing it I have to open that wound all the time or it's me because I get that satisfaction." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

