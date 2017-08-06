Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation

Welch unveiled a new line of t-shirts in collaboration with Hanes that were inspired by Bieber's preferred longline look. People reports that Justin "took a few sips from a bottle of Corona and posed for a few photos" alongside manager Scooter Braun at the event. Otherwise, it sounds like a low-key L.A. evening.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Police Department determined that Bieber will not be charged in the incident in which his car struck a paparazzo while he was leaving a church event in Los Angeles, reports Newsday. Read more here.