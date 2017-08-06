Kenny Chesney Announces Live Album 'Live in No Shoes Nation'

Now, the country icon announced he will be releasing a live compilation album, Live in No Shoes Nation, later this fall. The record will arrive Oct. 27 and feature 29 performances from the last 10 years of Chesney's tours.

"When you're on stage, in the rush of it all, it hits you so hard and so fast. You take it in, but you never really digest it," Chesney said in a statement. "Once the noise in my head died down, I went in to relive some of those amazing nights I'd had with everyone in No Shoes Nation, and the more I listened, the more I wanted to hear. And the more I heard, the more I knew I needed to share these moments with all the citizens of what we call No Shoes Nation, so they could hear how freaking awesome they sound."

Chesney waded through a decade's worth of gigs, shows and festival appearances to curate the ideal tracklist for his enthusiastic fans, remarking that "so much as happened over the last 10 years." Read more here.