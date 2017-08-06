Watch Mariah Carey's Daughter Sing 'Always Be My Baby'

The pop superstar was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during her concert with Lionel Richie earlier this week when she convinced Monroe, her daughter with Nick Cannon, to take the mic.

The little girl hesitated before taking the mic and delivering her own powerful vocal on 'Always Be My Baby." Her twin brother Moroccan was there for moral support but didn't join the choir. Cue in 2:00 to see Carey's daughter sing here.