Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance

When program execs posted the fax, Arcade Fire started bargaining and it soon became clear the whole thing was a joke. 'Okay, two songs is fine, dogs can be veggie OR vegan, 4 dressing rooms total, now can you please take the fax down?"

During the show, Arcade Fire played the title track from their new album Everything Now as well as 'Creature Comfort." The former was prefaced with a comedic advertisement about a phony company called Everything Now. Watch the performances and check out the silly demands here.