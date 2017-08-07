Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More

During the track, Brown muses about being with multiple women and getting high: "I'm tryna smoke, tryna get high, see it in my eye/ I know she playin' both sides, that bitch tellin' lies/ But my d— gave her a high, she down for the ride/ Them hatin' n—– kill the vibe, you can live your life."

Yo Gotti, A Boogie and Kodak Black later trade verses as they brag about hot women, cool cars, hot woman expensive jewelry and hot women. Listen to "Pills & Automobiles" here.