Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Wins Legend Award

Campbell will be presented with his gong shortly before his other band, Last In Line, take the stage to play a special Legend Award show at Belfast's Mandela Hall on Saturday 11 November.

Born in Belfast 1962, Vivian Campbell initially made his name with New Wave Of British Heavy Metal contenders Sweet Savage, whose song "Killing Time" was later covered by Metallica on their Garage Inc. covers album. He later played on Dio's platinum-selling albums Holy Diver (1983) and '84's The Last In Line before joining first Whitesnake and later Def Leppard after the release of their 1992 album Adrenalize. Read more here.