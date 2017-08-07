Lil Yachty Releases 'Forever Young' Music Video

In the video, Yachty and his girl visit and have fun around an amusement park as he promises her, "But we could be together forever/ But we could be together forever and ever/ I wanna live life with you forever and ever."

Yachty grins from ear to ear in each clip as he rides bumper cars, goes down a waterslide and has a blast on various carnival rides with his gal. The video ends with a shot of the rapper lying by himself on a bright yellow slide. Diplo doesn't appear in the video. Watch it here.