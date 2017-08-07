Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition
08-07-2017
.
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a new video trailer for the forthcoming release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of their 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls."

Due August 25, the set delivers five unreleased tracks from the band's fourth record, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies, led by the US Top 15 hit title track.

"It's hard to believe 'Girls, Girls, Girls' already turned thirty this year," says bassist Nikki Sixx. "We went against the grain with this album when it first came out in 1987. The music and lyrics reflect what was going on in the streets of Los Angeles at that time

"A big thank you to all the fans who have made the album stand the test of time. It's really cool to now see a new generation of fans exploring and digging 'Girls, Girls, Girls' three decades later."

Motley Crue are offering a variety of bundles and packages for the set, including colored vinyl, commemorative poster/lithograph, vintage t-shirt, vinyl test pressings, a limited-edition, numbered drum head, a flexi single and more. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Motley Crue Music, DVDs, Books and more

Motley Crue T-shirts and Posters

More Motley Crue News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition

Motley Crue In The Studio For 'Girls Girls Girls' Anniversary

Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue

Motley Crue Expanding Girls Girls Girls For 30th Anniversary

Nikki Sixx Addresses Motley Crue Reunion Reports

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Announces Solo Dates

Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison

Motley Crue Sued For $30 Million By Opening Band 2016 In Review


More Stories for Motley Crue

Motley Crue Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery- Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington- Sammy Hagar Track From Ronnie Montrose's Final Album- more

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza- Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Guest Appearance- Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film - more

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance- Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him- Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers- 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November- Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' with Yo Gotti- more

Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise- Lorde and Liam Gallagher Derailed at Lollapalooza- Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation- more

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Becomes Most-Viewed YouTube Video- Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy's Cause Of Death Revealed- Coldplay Tribute Chester Bennington- Jay-Z- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery

Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington

Sammy Hagar Track From Ronnie Montrose's Final Album Streaming

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Wins Legend Award

Kid Rock 'Never' Considered Senate Run Says Ted Nugent

Film About Metallica Star's 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn

Billy Sheehan's New Group The Fell Release 'Footprints' Video

Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition

Fall Out Boy Push Back Release Of New Album 'M A N I A'

The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video

The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video

Bruce Springsteen's Archive Adding 25 Rare Recordings

Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance

Neil Young Launching Career Spanning Online Archive

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers

'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November

Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More

Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video

Singled Out: Resin's Hoarse

LCD Soundsystem Reveal 'American Dream' Cover

Haim Explain Real Reason For 'Something To Tell You' Delay

Kodak Black Releases Animated 'Patty Cake' Music Video

Lil Yachty Releases 'Forever Young' Music Video

Big Boi Releases Trippy Video for 'Chocolate'

Rae Sremmurd Release New Track 'Perplexing Pegasus'

Dixie Chicks' 'DCX MMXVI' Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only

Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza

Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation

Demi Lovato and Jax Jones Release 'Instruction' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.