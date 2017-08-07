Motley Crue Release Video Preview For Girls Anniversary Edition

Due August 25, the set delivers five unreleased tracks from the band's fourth record, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies, led by the US Top 15 hit title track.

"It's hard to believe 'Girls, Girls, Girls' already turned thirty this year," says bassist Nikki Sixx. "We went against the grain with this album when it first came out in 1987. The music and lyrics reflect what was going on in the streets of Los Angeles at that time

"A big thank you to all the fans who have made the album stand the test of time. It's really cool to now see a new generation of fans exploring and digging 'Girls, Girls, Girls' three decades later."

Motley Crue are offering a variety of bundles and packages for the set, including colored vinyl, commemorative poster/lithograph, vintage t-shirt, vinyl test pressings, a limited-edition, numbered drum head, a flexi single and more. Watch the video and read more here.