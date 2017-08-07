Neil Young Launching Career Spanning Online Archive

"It is always current. You can browse the music I made between today's date and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single."

Billed as "coming soon", Young and his team have been diligently compiling detailed information about his recordings for the project, which he says serves a dual purpose.

"I must admit that I built this for myself as for everyone else," he writes. "I am very interested in collecting and organization, as well as mechanical things and old school record keeping."

Arranged as a 'filing cabinet', the project allows users to explore the archives, which includes a current 'info card' detailing song information, anecdotes, press clippings, videos, photographs and more. Read more here.