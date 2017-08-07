Rae Sremmurd Release New Track 'Perplexing Pegasus'

Mike WiLL Made-It produced the track, which may or may not appear on Rae Sremmurd's next album, reports Spin. "Perplexing Pegasus" has appeared on the brothers' current tour, but now a studio version is available to stream.

Last Rae Sremmurd perform in Helsinki, Finland, followed by a Fontana, CA stop and a Lollapalooza appearance on Saturday. Listen to "Perplexing Pegasus" here.