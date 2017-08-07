|
The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video
.
(Radio.com) The Flaming Lips have just debuted a wildly psychedelic music video for their track "Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung(Live)." The song is from the band's 2006 record At War With The Mystics. The new video was directed by Coyne and George Salisbury and it features an unusual twist for the group with Steven Drozd taking on lead vocals, as opposed to frontman Wayne Coyne. The clip was filmed during multiple shows on tour and features overexposed shots, crazily contrasting colors and other visual tools to simulate a psychedelic experience. Watch it here.
