'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November
08-07-2017
Faith Hill

(Radio.com) A Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert special called Tim &Faith: Soul2Soul is on the way. The project was shot over the summer during their sold-out tour and includes live performances as well as behind-the-scenes footage. It will be debut Friday, November 19 on Showtime and will also air on demand.

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will be the first country music concert film for Showtime. Previous artists featured on the network include Madonna, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz, One Direction, Mumford & Sons, Billy Joel and Paul McCartney.

In addition, there have been documentary films featuring Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Daft Punk, David Bowie, U2, The Eagles, The Beach Boys and Public Enemy. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

