'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will be the first country music concert film for Showtime. Previous artists featured on the network include Madonna, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz, One Direction, Mumford & Sons, Billy Joel and Paul McCartney.

In addition, there have been documentary films featuring Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Daft Punk, David Bowie, U2, The Eagles, The Beach Boys and Public Enemy. Read more here.