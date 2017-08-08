Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows

The first release show will be taking place on October 12th at Bla in Oslo, followed the next night (October 13th) in Bergen at the Garage. The shows will include two unique event posters and the band will be meeting fans at the merch stand.

Enslaved will also be hitting the road this fall to support the new album. The dates will be a mix of headline shows and the band supporting Opeth on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. See the dates and the album tracklisting

'E' Tracklisting:

01. Storm Son (10:54)

02. The River's Mouth (5:12)

03. Sacred Horse (8:12)

04. Axis Of The Worlds (7:49)

05. Feathers Of Eolh (8:06)

06. Hiindsiight (9:32)

Bonus tracks available on the digipak:

07. Djupet (7:39)

08. What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover) (4:44)

Release Shows

12th Oct (Norway) Oslo - Bla

13th Oct (Norway) Bergen - Garage

Enslaved Fall Tour Dates:

10th Nov - (DE) Hamburg - Logo

11th Nov - (DE) Berlin - Nuke

12th Nov - (DE) Cologne - Underground

13th Nov - (NL) Utrecht - Tivoli de Helling

Nov 15th - Manchester - O2 Ritz *

Nov 16th - Glasgow - Barrowlands *

Nov 17th - Belfast - Limelight *

Nov 18th - Dublin - Academy *

Nov 19th - Nottingham - Rock City *

Nov 21st - Bristol - O2 Academy *

Nov 22nd - Birmingham - O2 Institute *

24th Nov - London - Islington Assembly Hall

25th Nov - (FR) Paris - Trabendo

26th Nov - (BE) Vosselaar - Biebob

28th Nov - (FR) Rezé - Barakason

29th Nov - (FR) Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne

30th Nov - (FR) Brescia - Circolo Colony

1st Dec - (CH) Pratteln - Z7

2nd Dec - (DE) Frankfurt - Das Bett

3rd Dec - (CZ) Prague - Chelmnice

16th Dec - (RU) Moscow - Volta

17th Dec - (RU) St. Petersburg - Club Val

*supporting OPETH