Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows
08-08-2017
.
Enslaved

Enslaved have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album 'E' on October 13th and will also be playing some special release shows in two cities in Norway.

The first release show will be taking place on October 12th at Bla in Oslo, followed the next night (October 13th) in Bergen at the Garage. The shows will include two unique event posters and the band will be meeting fans at the merch stand.

Enslaved will also be hitting the road this fall to support the new album. The dates will be a mix of headline shows and the band supporting Opeth on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. See the dates and the album tracklisting

'E' Tracklisting:
01. Storm Son (10:54)
02. The River's Mouth (5:12)
03. Sacred Horse (8:12)
04. Axis Of The Worlds (7:49)
05. Feathers Of Eolh (8:06)
06. Hiindsiight (9:32)
Bonus tracks available on the digipak:
07. Djupet (7:39)
08. What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover) (4:44)

Release Shows
12th Oct (Norway) Oslo - Bla
13th Oct (Norway) Bergen - Garage

Enslaved Fall Tour Dates:
10th Nov - (DE) Hamburg - Logo
11th Nov - (DE) Berlin - Nuke
12th Nov - (DE) Cologne - Underground
13th Nov - (NL) Utrecht - Tivoli de Helling
Nov 15th - Manchester - O2 Ritz *
Nov 16th - Glasgow - Barrowlands *
Nov 17th - Belfast - Limelight *
Nov 18th - Dublin - Academy *
Nov 19th - Nottingham - Rock City *
Nov 21st - Bristol - O2 Academy *
Nov 22nd - Birmingham - O2 Institute *
24th Nov - London - Islington Assembly Hall
25th Nov - (FR) Paris - Trabendo
26th Nov - (BE) Vosselaar - Biebob
28th Nov - (FR) Rezé - Barakason
29th Nov - (FR) Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne
30th Nov - (FR) Brescia - Circolo Colony
1st Dec - (CH) Pratteln - Z7
2nd Dec - (DE) Frankfurt - Das Bett
3rd Dec - (CZ) Prague - Chelmnice
16th Dec - (RU) Moscow - Volta
17th Dec - (RU) St. Petersburg - Club Val
*supporting OPETH

