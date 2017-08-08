|
Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub
.
(Radio.com) Ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher may have had trouble playing more than a few songs at Lollapalooza, but the British star had no problem showing up at an Irish pub in Montreal this weekend and surprising everyone — including the performing musicians — by taking the stage. Gallagher, whose debut solo album As You Were comes out in October, was in Canada to play the Osheaga festival, when he decided to drop in at McKibbin's Irish Pub in Montreal and start strumming guitar along with the band. "He came, he sang, we drank, and just like that he was gone' awesome guy, surreal afternoon," wrote attendee Ben Alexander on social media. Regarding his visit, Gallagher tweeted, "Montreal very cool the park on the top of the hill is a trippy little f— I'm sure I just seen zebadee" . Watch Gallagher strumming away here.
