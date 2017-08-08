Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates

Instead of hitting up some more major venues, the popular country band have just added six Dive Bar Tour stops to their already packed fall live performance calendar.

The tour launches Aug. 15 at the Harvard & Stone bar in Los Angeles and wraps up at Arlene's Grocery in New York City Aug. 30. This tour will be in support of the band's upcoming sophomore album, Happy Endings, which is out Aug. 25. See the dates here.