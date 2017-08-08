|
Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery
.
Papa Roach have been forced to cancel three upcoming shows because frontman Jacoby Shaddix will be undergoing "immediate vocal cord surgery" and which will also require recovery time. The group has canceled their August 11th appearance at the Douglas County Fair in Roseburg OR, August 19th performance at Moonstock 2017 and their set at the Alaska State Fair on August 25th. The band broke the news to fans with the following message: "It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel our upcoming shows in the Oregon, Illinois and Alaska this month due to the need for Jacoby Shaddix to have immediate vocal cord surgery and rest. "This week, Jacoby was advised by his Doctors and Vocal Specialists to have surgery on his vocal cord and to give his vocal muscles enough time to heal before Papa Roach resumes their current touring schedule in September. Jacoby had a similar surgery about five years ago. "Fortunately, the diagnosis was made early and full recovery should be soon. The vocal cords are a muscle and like any athlete, muscles can get injured in the course of their profession and we appreciate your understanding this diagnosis. "We wish to thank all of our fans in advance for your prayers and good wishes. We know some of you had travel plans and we will return next year to perform for you."
