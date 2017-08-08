Paul Kelly Premieres 'Firewood And Candles' Video

Kelly had this to say about the new effort, "I was aware of that as we were making it. The guitar riff at the start of 'Firewood and Candles' (the first single/focus track/video) is like a Sunnyboys song.

"Those kind of guitar lines, nothing fancy but really strong, are like the ones Steve Connolly used to play with the Messengers. I can see a lot of parallels to those records I was making then." Watch the video here.