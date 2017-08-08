Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair
08-08-2017
Rolling Stones

(Radio.com) Ronnie Wood has opened up about his recent cancer scare: The Rolling Stones guitarist underwent treatment for lesions on his lungs. However, he had a very rock-and-roll reason for declining chemotherapy; he didn't want to lose his hair.

Fortunately, Wood says he's "fine" now. "It's more I wasn't going to lose my hair," the rock iocn told The Daily Mail. "This hair wasn't going anywhere. I said, 'No way.' And I just kept the faith it would be all right."

Wood revealed the turmoil and uncertainty the treatment and waiting period caused his family. "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye," he said. "You never know what is going to happen."

Nevertheless, Wood expressed gratitude that his hard-partying lifestyle didn't catch up to him sooner. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

