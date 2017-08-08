Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again
08-08-2017
.
Van Halen

Sammy Hagar continues to pitch his idea about staging a reunion tour with Van Halen that would feature both him and David Lee Roth sharing lead vocal duties, but he admits that he hasn't been approached by the VH camp.

Back in March, Hagar shared his idea of a tour that would also include Roth and original bass player Michael Anthony. He said at the time, "You never know. That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion. Everybody's saying, 'Well, what would it take?' For me, no money, man. I don't need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something."

He has now reiterated the idea in a new interview with Maxim (via Classic Rock calling the potential tour "one of the greatest rock setlists of all time." The Red Rocker went on to tell the publication, "First of all, I have not been approached. Secondly, it was my idea to have Dave and I go out on tour, so if everyone was happy and behind the idea 100% - no egos, no grudges - then of course I would be into it. But only with Michael Anthony on bass.

"That's what the fans want and I know we could give them one of the greatest rock setlists of all time. We're in a fortunate place with the band because all of the original guys are still here. We could reunite - singing and playing the way it should be. It couldn't get any better than that. But we'll see."

advertisement

Van Halen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again

Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision

Van Halen Icon Wants Reunion But Not The Drama

David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All

Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch

Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports

Van Halen Star On Idea Of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Tour

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy


More Stories for Van Halen

Van Halen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again- Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here- Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music- more

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery- Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington- Sammy Hagar Track From Ronnie Montrose's Final Album- more

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza- Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Guest Appearance- Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film - more

Page Too:
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit- Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media- Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'- Michael Jackson- more

Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers- 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November- Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' with Yo Gotti- more

Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise- Lorde and Liam Gallagher Derailed at Lollapalooza- Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again

Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music

Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery

Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

Queens Of The Stone Age Rock New Song At Music Festival

Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub

Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video

Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows

Paul Kelly Premieres 'Firewood And Candles' Video

Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album

Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery

Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington

• more

Page Too News Stories
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit

Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media

Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD

Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition

Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of 'Praying'

Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates

Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit

Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup

The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans

Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire To The Movies

Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Take Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show

Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers

'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November

Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More

Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.