|
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again
.
Sammy Hagar continues to pitch his idea about staging a reunion tour with Van Halen that would feature both him and David Lee Roth sharing lead vocal duties, but he admits that he hasn't been approached by the VH camp. Back in March, Hagar shared his idea of a tour that would also include Roth and original bass player Michael Anthony. He said at the time, "You never know. That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion. Everybody's saying, 'Well, what would it take?' For me, no money, man. I don't need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something." He has now reiterated the idea in a new interview with Maxim (via Classic Rock calling the potential tour "one of the greatest rock setlists of all time." The Red Rocker went on to tell the publication, "First of all, I have not been approached. Secondly, it was my idea to have Dave and I go out on tour, so if everyone was happy and behind the idea 100% - no egos, no grudges - then of course I would be into it. But only with Michael Anthony on bass. "That's what the fans want and I know we could give them one of the greatest rock setlists of all time. We're in a fortunate place with the band because all of the original guys are still here. We could reunite - singing and playing the way it should be. It couldn't get any better than that. But we'll see."
Back in March, Hagar shared his idea of a tour that would also include Roth and original bass player Michael Anthony. He said at the time, "You never know. That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion. Everybody's saying, 'Well, what would it take?' For me, no money, man. I don't need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something."
He has now reiterated the idea in a new interview with Maxim (via Classic Rock calling the potential tour "one of the greatest rock setlists of all time." The Red Rocker went on to tell the publication, "First of all, I have not been approached. Secondly, it was my idea to have Dave and I go out on tour, so if everyone was happy and behind the idea 100% - no egos, no grudges - then of course I would be into it. But only with Michael Anthony on bass.
"That's what the fans want and I know we could give them one of the greatest rock setlists of all time. We're in a fortunate place with the band because all of the original guys are still here. We could reunite - singing and playing the way it should be. It couldn't get any better than that. But we'll see."
• Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here
• Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music
• Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery
• Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest
• Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair
• Queens Of The Stone Age Rock New Song At Music Festival
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub
• Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial
• David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video
• Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows
• Paul Kelly Premieres 'Firewood And Candles' Video
• Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album
• Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted
• Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery
• Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington
• Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media
• Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'
• Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD
• Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition
• Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of 'Praying'
• Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates
• Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit
• Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup
• The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans
• Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire To The Movies
• Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Take Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show
• Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers
• 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November
• Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More
• Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.