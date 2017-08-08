|
Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted
.
The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers recently released their brand new album "No Glory" and to celebrate we asked Will Wadsworth to tell us about the song "Haunted". Here is the story: The song, "Haunted" just landed on an official Spotify playlist called "Fresh Folk," although I wouldn't classify it as a folk song in the traditional sense. It was written about the end of a marriage engagement. I was in a three-plus-year relationship that was leading towards marriage when the relationship ended. We were engaged, but the wedding/marriage didn't seem to be in the cards at the end of the road. It really seems that it ended for the best, but the fallout of a relationship like that can sometimes be difficult to deal with. Writing "Haunted" was a means to dealing with that aftermath. The goal was to be honest about how I was feeling at the time without being so specific that no one else could relate to it. I didn't want to name any names, but I wanted to make clear what I was talking about. I also really wanted to find a way of propping myself up on the hope that I got/still get from metaphysical things. Everything that I do is somehow initially based on the faith that I can do it. This includes faith that lead me to lean on something intangible in order to get through a difficult season. There is a feeling of grinning and bearing in the chorus as I tried to weave a bit of humor into it ("Thank God I'm haunted..."). I wanted to experience something a bit cathartic there so that the grinning would eventually overpower the bearing side. Ultimately, this song was an attempt to capture the Southern gothic side of what we do as gospel singers. I think that we were successful in doing this and I'm proud of the recording. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
The song, "Haunted" just landed on an official Spotify playlist called "Fresh Folk," although I wouldn't classify it as a folk song in the traditional sense. It was written about the end of a marriage engagement. I was in a three-plus-year relationship that was leading towards marriage when the relationship ended. We were engaged, but the wedding/marriage didn't seem to be in the cards at the end of the road. It really seems that it ended for the best, but the fallout of a relationship like that can sometimes be difficult to deal with.
Writing "Haunted" was a means to dealing with that aftermath. The goal was to be honest about how I was feeling at the time without being so specific that no one else could relate to it. I didn't want to name any names, but I wanted to make clear what I was talking about. I also really wanted to find a way of propping myself up on the hope that I got/still get from metaphysical things. Everything that I do is somehow initially based on the faith that I can do it. This includes faith that lead me to lean on something intangible in order to get through a difficult season. There is a feeling of grinning and bearing in the chorus as I tried to weave a bit of humor into it ("Thank God I'm haunted..."). I wanted to experience something a bit cathartic there so that the grinning would eventually overpower the bearing side. Ultimately, this song was an attempt to capture the Southern gothic side of what we do as gospel singers. I think that we were successful in doing this and I'm proud of the recording.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here
• Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music
• Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery
• Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest
• Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair
• Queens Of The Stone Age Rock New Song At Music Festival
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub
• Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial
• David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video
• Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows
• Paul Kelly Premieres 'Firewood And Candles' Video
• Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album
• Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted
• Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery
• Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington
• Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media
• Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'
• Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD
• Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition
• Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of 'Praying'
• Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates
• Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit
• Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup
• The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans
• Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire To The Movies
• Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Take Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show
• Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers
• 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November
• Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More
• Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.