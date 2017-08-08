The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans

The group is currently wrapping up a string of U.S. summer tour dates that continue at the Scioto County Fair on Wednesday (August 9th) and conclude on September 9th in Branson, Mo.

They will then head across the pond and kick off their European tour in Skien, Norway at Ibsenhuset on September 13th. They wrap up the Euro dates on September 23rd at the Schupfart Festival in Switzerland before returning stateside for more dates this fall.

Bellamy Brothers Tour Dates:

Aug. 09 Scioto County Fair - Lucasville, Ohio

Aug. 10 Erie County Fair - Hamburg, N.Y.

Aug. 18 Hardtails Bar & Grill - Georgetown, Texas

Aug. 19 House Pasture Cattle Company - Concan, Texas

Aug. 25 Salt Creek Sports Lounge - Nephi, Utah

Aug. 26 Western Legends Roundup Kanab High School Auditorium - Kanab, Utah

Sept. 01 Choctaw Casino Center Stage - Pocola, Okla.

Sept. 02 Coyote Concert Series Western Texas Coliseum - Gail, Texas

Sept. 03 Gilley's Choctaw Casino - Durant, Okla.

Sept. 04 Delta Fair at the Agra Center - Memphis, Tenn.

Sept. 08 Thunderbird Casino - Norman, Okla.

Sept. 09 Private Event - Branson, Mo.

Sept. 13 Ibsenhuset - Skien, Norway

Sept. 14 Notteroy Kulturhus - Notteroy, Norway

Sept. 15 Dark Season Festival - Kristiansand, Norway

Sept. 16 Festiviteten - Haugesund, Norway

Sept. 18 Drammens Teater - Drammen, Norway

Sept. 20 Stammberger Hall - Kulmbach, Germany

Sept. 22 Stadthall Enns - Enns, Austria

Sept. 23 Schupfart Festival Festival - Schupfart, Switzerland

Sept. 29 Comal County Fair - New Braunfels, Texas

Sept. 30 Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, Texas

Oct. 06 Alabama State Fair Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Pelham, Ala.

Oct. 07 Don Gibson Theatre - Shelby, N.C.

Oct. 08 American Music Theatre - Lancaster, Pa.

Oct. 12 Center For Rural Development - Somerset, Ky.

Oct. 13 Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 14 45th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival Courtland Field Stage - Appomattox, Va.

Oct. 21 Brazoria County Fair - Angleton, Texas

Oct. 26 Carbon Event Center - Price, Utah

Oct. 27 Herber Valley Western Music & Cowboy Poetry Gathering - Heber City, Utah

Oct. 28 Stephens Performing Arts Center - Pocatello, Idaho

Nov. 07 Higley Center For The Performing Arts - Gilbert, Ariz.

Nov. 09 The Museum Club - Flagstaff, Ariz.Oct. 09 The Museum Club - Flagstaff, Ariz.

Nov. 10 Peppermill Concert Hall - West Wendover, Nev.

Nov.11 Private Event - Ft. Worth, Texas

Nov. 17 Country Tonite Theatre - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Nov. 18 Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, Ohio

Dec. 01 Redneck Country Club - Stafford, Texas

Dec. 02 La Rita Performing Arts Theatre - Dalhart, Texas

Dec. 07 Palace Theatre - Corsicana, Texas

Dec. 08 Hank's Place McKinney - Texas

Dec. 09 Lantex Theatre - Llano, Texas

Dec. 15 John T. Floore's Country Store - Helotes, Texas

Dec. 16 Private Event Corpus Christi, Texas

Jan. 12 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas

Jan. 27 Private Event Gatesville, Texas

Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center - Hinton, Okla.

Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) - Tampa, Fla.

Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre - Green Bay, Wis.

Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, Minn.

April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron's Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas

April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks - Del Valle, Texas

May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage - Helotes, Texas

Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre - Granbury, Texas

April 09 Whatley Center For The Performing Arts - Mt. Pleasant, Texas

June 23 Trucker and Country Festival - Interlaken, Switzerland

July 06 Iconic Fest - Brainerd, Minnesota

July 07 Rolette, Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 - N.D.

July 13 Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, Ind.

July 14 Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, Ind.

July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show - Alexandria, Minn.

July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, S.D.

Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days - Midvale, Utah

Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas

Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, Texas