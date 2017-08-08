Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans
08-08-2017
.
Bellamy Brothers

The Bellamy Brothers have added a new European leg to their busy 2017 live tour plans which follows their history making show earlier this year when they became the very first country music duo to perform in Dubai.

The group is currently wrapping up a string of U.S. summer tour dates that continue at the Scioto County Fair on Wednesday (August 9th) and conclude on September 9th in Branson, Mo.

They will then head across the pond and kick off their European tour in Skien, Norway at Ibsenhuset on September 13th. They wrap up the Euro dates on September 23rd at the Schupfart Festival in Switzerland before returning stateside for more dates this fall.

Bellamy Brothers Tour Dates:
Aug. 09 Scioto County Fair - Lucasville, Ohio
Aug. 10 Erie County Fair - Hamburg, N.Y.
Aug. 18 Hardtails Bar & Grill - Georgetown, Texas
Aug. 19 House Pasture Cattle Company - Concan, Texas
Aug. 25 Salt Creek Sports Lounge - Nephi, Utah
Aug. 26 Western Legends Roundup Kanab High School Auditorium - Kanab, Utah
Sept. 01 Choctaw Casino Center Stage - Pocola, Okla.
Sept. 02 Coyote Concert Series Western Texas Coliseum - Gail, Texas
Sept. 03 Gilley's Choctaw Casino - Durant, Okla.
Sept. 04 Delta Fair at the Agra Center - Memphis, Tenn.
Sept. 08 Thunderbird Casino - Norman, Okla.
Sept. 09 Private Event - Branson, Mo.
Sept. 13 Ibsenhuset - Skien, Norway
Sept. 14 Notteroy Kulturhus - Notteroy, Norway
Sept. 15 Dark Season Festival - Kristiansand, Norway
Sept. 16 Festiviteten - Haugesund, Norway
Sept. 18 Drammens Teater - Drammen, Norway
Sept. 20 Stammberger Hall - Kulmbach, Germany
Sept. 22 Stadthall Enns - Enns, Austria
Sept. 23 Schupfart Festival Festival - Schupfart, Switzerland
Sept. 29 Comal County Fair - New Braunfels, Texas
Sept. 30 Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, Texas
Oct. 06 Alabama State Fair Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Pelham, Ala.
Oct. 07 Don Gibson Theatre - Shelby, N.C.
Oct. 08 American Music Theatre - Lancaster, Pa.
Oct. 12 Center For Rural Development - Somerset, Ky.
Oct. 13 Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, Ga.
Oct. 14 45th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival Courtland Field Stage - Appomattox, Va.
Oct. 21 Brazoria County Fair - Angleton, Texas
Oct. 26 Carbon Event Center - Price, Utah
Oct. 27 Herber Valley Western Music & Cowboy Poetry Gathering - Heber City, Utah
Oct. 28 Stephens Performing Arts Center - Pocatello, Idaho
Nov. 07 Higley Center For The Performing Arts - Gilbert, Ariz.
Nov. 09 The Museum Club - Flagstaff, Ariz.Oct. 09 The Museum Club - Flagstaff, Ariz.
Nov. 10 Peppermill Concert Hall - West Wendover, Nev.
Nov.11 Private Event - Ft. Worth, Texas
Nov. 17 Country Tonite Theatre - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Nov. 18 Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, Ohio
Dec. 01 Redneck Country Club - Stafford, Texas
Dec. 02 La Rita Performing Arts Theatre - Dalhart, Texas
Dec. 07 Palace Theatre - Corsicana, Texas
Dec. 08 Hank's Place McKinney - Texas
Dec. 09 Lantex Theatre - Llano, Texas
Dec. 15 John T. Floore's Country Store - Helotes, Texas
Dec. 16 Private Event Corpus Christi, Texas
Jan. 12 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas
Jan. 27 Private Event Gatesville, Texas
Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.
Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center - Hinton, Okla.
Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) - Tampa, Fla.
Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre - Green Bay, Wis.
Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, Minn.
April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron's Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas
April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks - Del Valle, Texas
May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage - Helotes, Texas
Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre - Granbury, Texas
April 09 Whatley Center For The Performing Arts - Mt. Pleasant, Texas
June 23 Trucker and Country Festival - Interlaken, Switzerland
July 06 Iconic Fest - Brainerd, Minnesota
July 07 Rolette, Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 - N.D.
July 13 Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, Ind.
July 14 Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, Ind.
July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show - Alexandria, Minn.
July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, S.D.
Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days - Midvale, Utah
Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas
Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, Texas

advertisement

Bellamy Brothers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bellamy Brothers T-shirts and Posters

More Bellamy Brothers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour


More Stories for Bellamy Brothers

Bellamy Brothers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again- Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here- Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music- more

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery- Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington- Sammy Hagar Track From Ronnie Montrose's Final Album- more

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza- Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Guest Appearance- Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film - more

Page Too:
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit- Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media- Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'- Michael Jackson- more

Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers- 'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November- Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' with Yo Gotti- more

Beyonce Reportedly Eyeing Purchasing NBA Franchise- Lorde and Liam Gallagher Derailed at Lollapalooza- Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again

Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music

Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery

Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

Queens Of The Stone Age Rock New Song At Music Festival

Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub

Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Rattle That Lock' Video

Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows

Paul Kelly Premieres 'Firewood And Candles' Video

Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album

Singled Out: The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers' Haunted

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery

Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington

• more

Page Too News Stories
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit

Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media

Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD

Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition

Kesha Shares Emotional First Performance of 'Praying'

Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates

Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit

Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup

The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans

Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire To The Movies

Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Take Blue Ivy to Kendrick Lamar Show

Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers

'Tim And Faith: Soul2Soul' Special Coming In November

Chris Brown Releases 'Pills And Automobiles' With Yo Gotti, More

Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.