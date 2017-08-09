Big Boi Announces First Leg Of Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour

Sack 1 - the first leg of the fall trek is set to include dates across the east coast, including stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Detroit, Cleveland and more.

The run of dates kicks off September 2 at the North Coast Music Festival in Chicago, IL and includes a stop at The Meadows Music And Arts Festival on September 16. The Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour will continue with a second leg, Sack 2, in the works coming to a city near you.

Sack 1 Dates:

Sat. Sept. 2 - Chicago, IL - North Coast Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 9 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

Sun. Sept. 10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Mon. Sept. 11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue. Sept. 12 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

Thu. Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

Sat. Sept. 16 - New York, NY - The Meadows Music And Arts Festival

Sun. Sept. 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mon. Sept. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Tue. Sept. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

Wed. Sept. 20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Thur. Sept. 21 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon

Sat. Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Sun. Sept. 24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works