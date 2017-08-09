Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake Reveals That He Is Working On A New Album
08-09-2017
Drake

(Radio.com) During the eighth annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Ontario on Monday (Aug 7), night Drake announced the exciting news for fans that he is currently working on new music.

"I'm going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you," Drizzy told fans from a set modeled after the cover of his 2016 album Views, which depicts the CN Tower.

Drake's new album will be the follow-up to his "More Life" released, which came out back in March. Check out some posts from Drake's OVO Fest set here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

