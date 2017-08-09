Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs
08-09-2017
Ed Sheeran

(Radio.com) Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd are among the first group of performers announced for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes will also take the stage.

During a backstage interview with Live 101.5, Ed teased that his performance will be a collaborative one. "I am playing at the VMAs," he told the hosts of The Morning Mess, "but I am playing with someone."

"It's not Beyonce," Ed told the morning show team, much to their disappointment. "But it is one that, when it was broached to me, I was like 'Oh, that would actually be really interesting.' It's the least likely person in the world you would think that I'd be doing a song with at the VMAs." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

