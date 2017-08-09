Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs

During a backstage interview with Live 101.5, Ed teased that his performance will be a collaborative one. "I am playing at the VMAs," he told the hosts of The Morning Mess, "but I am playing with someone."

"It's not Beyonce," Ed told the morning show team, much to their disappointment. "But it is one that, when it was broached to me, I was like 'Oh, that would actually be really interesting.' It's the least likely person in the world you would think that I'd be doing a song with at the VMAs." Read more here.