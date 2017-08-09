|
Metallica Share Video From San Francisco Giants Event
.
(hennemusic) Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants hosted the 5th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on August 7th, and the band are sharing video from the event. Guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the national anthem, drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the first pitch, and bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of announcing "Play Ball!" before the Giants took on the Chicago Cubs. During the 7th inning stretch, Hammett performed a solo version of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" as the crowd sang along. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit The Posey Family Foundation. Led by Giants catcher Buster Posey, the charity is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to aid research in the fight against pediatric cancer. Check out the video clips here.
Guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the national anthem, drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the first pitch, and bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of announcing "Play Ball!" before the Giants took on the Chicago Cubs.
During the 7th inning stretch, Hammett performed a solo version of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" as the crowd sang along. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit The Posey Family Foundation. Led by Giants catcher Buster Posey, the charity is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to aid research in the fight against pediatric cancer. Check out the video clips here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery
• Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery
• Steve Miller Band Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song
• Slayer Reportedly Filmed Forum Show For DVD
• Metallica Share Video From San Francisco Giants Event
• Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge
• Steven Van Zandt Announces 'Soulfire' Tour
• Ride For Dime Expanded With New Event In New Location
• Velvet Underground Documentary To Be Directed By Todd Haynes
• The Shins Debut 'Half a Million' Video And Announce Tour
• Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)'
• Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again
• Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here
• Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music
• Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'
• Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs
• Janet Jackson Teases 'State of the World' Tour
• Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album Details
• Drake Reveals That He Is Working On A New Album
• Luke Bryan Is Almost Finished With New Album
• Beyonce Writes Foreword To New Prince Photo Book
• Big Boi Announces First Leg Of Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour
• Selena Gomez Cast In Woody Allen's Next Movie
• Jay Z, Nas Rap Biggie Lyrics in Notorious B.I.G. Documentary Trailer
• Singled Out: Warden's Carpe The DMs (Feat. Sisterwife)
• Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit
• Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media
• Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'
• Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.