Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album Details
08-09-2017
.
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) Judging from a new image on pop star Miley Cyrus' website, it looks like the former child star's new album will be entitled "Younger Now" and will be released on September 29th.

The singer recently released 'Malibu" and 'Inspired." When asked recently about her forthcoming album she said, "All the songs are very different' It's not really a country record, but I think I'm kind of embracing my roots more than I've been able to do."

This latest will be the follow-up to her 2013's Bangerz release. Cyrus performed another new track, "Inspired," at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this summer. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Miley Cyrus Music
