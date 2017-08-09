Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album Details

The singer recently released 'Malibu" and 'Inspired." When asked recently about her forthcoming album she said, "All the songs are very different' It's not really a country record, but I think I'm kind of embracing my roots more than I've been able to do."

This latest will be the follow-up to her 2013's Bangerz release. Cyrus performed another new track, "Inspired," at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this summer. Read more here.