Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81
Country music legend Glen Campbell died on Tuesday (Aug 8) in Nashville after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to his official Facebook page. He was 81. The iconic music star and acclaimed guitarist revealed in 2011 that was diagnosed with the disease and shortly after he embarked on his Goodbye Tour which concluded with the final show in Napa, Ca on November 30th, 2012. His final album, "Adios" was released earlier this year on June 9th. The following statement was issued on Tuesday: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. "Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace 'Shorty' and Gerald. "In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimer's research may be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the donation page at Careliving.org. "A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow. The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time."
