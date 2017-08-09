|
Ride For Dime Expanded With New Event In New Location
.
(PR) The very first Ride For Dime East Coast Tri-State chapter charity event and concert is set to take place at New Jersey's Starland Ballroom (570 Jernee Mill Rd, Sayreville) on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
PR submitted this story.
