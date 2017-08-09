Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment

It was her ex Chris Brown, however, who is making headlines for his side eye-emoji comment he left on one of her photos on Instagram. Fans are far from happy about this comment, and have told the rapper to "stay away" or "leave" Rihanna alone in varying degrees of severity.

This anger quickly spilled over to Twitter, where fans have been raging over his comment, with many bringing up his 2009 assault of the singer and subsequent restraining order.

Some fans used humor to voice their displeasure, writing "chris brown needs to cease and desist," while other preferred a more straightforward message of "Chris brown just leave her alone my guy." Check out the posts and some of the best fan reactions here.