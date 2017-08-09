Slayer Reportedly Filmed Forum Show For DVD

Slayer played to a sold-out crowd at the iconic Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night "August 5th" and Behemoth frontman Nergal revealed the iconic band captured their set for home video.

He shared the following details in a Facebook post, "Playing in a legendary The Forum tonight. Slayer is shooting [a] DVD. Proud to be part of this historical day." Watch fan captured footage of Slayer rocking "Angel of Death" at the show here.