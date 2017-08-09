Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slayer Reportedly Filmed Forum Show For DVD
08-09-2017
.
Slayer

Thrash metal legends Slayer reportedly filmed a concert in the Los Angeles this past weekend for a upcoming DVD release, according to a member of one of the support bands.

Slayer played to a sold-out crowd at the iconic Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night "August 5th" and Behemoth frontman Nergal revealed the iconic band captured their set for home video.

He shared the following details in a Facebook post, "Playing in a legendary The Forum tonight. Slayer is shooting [a] DVD. Proud to be part of this historical day." Watch fan captured footage of Slayer rocking "Angel of Death" at the show here.

