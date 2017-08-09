Steven Van Zandt Announces 'Soulfire' Tour

The new run of dates will be kicking off on September 23rd at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater and will wrap up on October 26th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live .

Before heading out, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will also co-headline the Laid Back Festival in NJ, a Gregg Allman tribute show that will also include Jackson Browne and Peter Wolf. See the dates here.