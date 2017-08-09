Velvet Underground Documentary To Be Directed By Todd Haynes

The Velvet Goldmine director announced the film at the Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, where he opened up about his admiration for the Velvet Underground. "They're the most influential of bands - as Brian Eno said, everybody who bought ['Velvet Underground & Nico'] started a band," Haynes said.

Haynes says his film will explore how the Underground "[came] out of a truly experimental cross-section of film, contemporary art, and a rejection of mainstream consumer culture at a very rich and fertile time of the 1960s in New York City." Read more here.