Bruce Springsteen Going Broadway This Fall
08-10-2017
.
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with a series of solos shows billed as "Springsteen On Broadway." The 8-week run at the intimate Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City - with a capacity of just under 1,000 - will see the New Jersey rocker present a mix of music and spoken word segments, including excerpts from his 2016 autobiography, "Born To Run."

"I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," says Springsteen. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years.

"My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."

The "Springsteen On Broadway" series will begin with preview performances starting Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening set for Thursday, October 12. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

