David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
08-10-2017
.
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview of his performance of the Pink Floyd classic, "One Of These Days", from his forthcoming concert film, "Live At Pompeii."

The opening track on Pink Floyd's sixth album, "Meddle", was the only song Gilmour delivered in his 2016 series of shows at the Roman amphitheatre that was also performed by his former band in the same venue in 1971 for Adrian Maben's film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

The guitarist is also sharing footage of "A Boat Lies Waiting", from his 2015 release, "Rattle That Lock", and part one of a behind-the-scenes look at the pair of concerts at the ancient venue that was built in 90 BC.

Due September 29 and directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

"It's a magical place," says Gilmour, "and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there - with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick [Wright] - it's a sense of revisiting history.

"What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter." Watch the video and read more here.

