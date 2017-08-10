Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Returns to Camp Winnipesaukee With Fallon
08-10-2017
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon proudly tout their "best friends forever" relationship on and off Fallon's Tonight Show stage. On Tuesday night (August 8), the pair released their latest installment of "Camp Winnipesaukee" with Billy Crystal and Keegan-Michael Key.

In the nerdy camp sketch, Fallon and Timberlake play braces-clad young boys who are struggling to fall asleep after "lights out" in their cabin. The two proceed to sing 4 Non Blonde's hit song "What's Up" and Gloria Estefan's "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."

Key, playing the part of an agitated camp counselor, repeatedly tries to get them to quiet down with little luck. Toward the end of the sketch, Crystal shows up as "Billy from Camp Buttonwood." Watch the full clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

