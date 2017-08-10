Kelly Rowland Is Working On A New Album

"Syd's voice just sucks you in," Rowland told The Fader. "Everything about her is just so effortless. I love working with her in the studio. I think I played that song ["Girl"] at least a thousand times. It makes me feel sexy, feminine, and easy."

Rowland said the run-up to her next album has been a period of soul-searching. "You have this moment to evolve and you have a platform to say something," she said. "Right after I had my son I didn't know what I wanted to talk about. I just found this place and found a groove and everything started to pop into place. I'm really excited." Read more here.